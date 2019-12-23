News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 11:11:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NYCHoops.net Top Ten NYC Teams (Week 5 Recap)

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

A handful of New York City teams ventured outside the state to compete in national tournaments. One returned as champs, others fared well while a few came back to the states battered and bruised fr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}