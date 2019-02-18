A lot can change in the next seven days with so many intriguing matchups set to take place, but before they do let's see where things stand now as we unveil our new and updated rankings for the best of the best teams East of NYC.

We have one newcomer into the Top Ten this week, though it is a familiar face to these parts. In Suffolk County we are deep into the playoffs, with Nassau County really getting things going in a major way this week.

All of the teams in the NYCHoops.net Long Island Top Ten Rankings are now officially in postseason play with it now becoming win or go home time making it one of the more fun and exciting times of the year.

1) Long Island Lutheran (21-2)- Doing what they have been doing for pretty much the entire season it's no wonder why the Crusaders are now considered among the best in the country. This past week saw LuHi take on The Knox School on Friday in what was one of their tougher local games of the season as the Crusaders won 79-63 in a game that saw Jalen Celestine '20 score 21 points to lead the way. Saturday then saw an easy one against St. John's Prep as Andre Curbelo '20 had a triple-double in a 105-58 victory. The LuHi Invitational is the close to the regular season this weekend as Long Island Lutheran will take on Henninger of Section 5 on Friday before a date with either Albany Academy or John Bowne to finish things out on Saturday.

2) Longwood (21-1)- Cruising past both Comsewogue and Connetquot in the Suffolk County Class AA Round of 16 and Quarterfinals respectively this past week, the Lions showed just how dangerous of a team they can be as Isaiah Whitty '19 was a dominating force with the ball in his hands leading Longwood in scoring in both games to push them into the semifinals which are this coming Wednesday evening at home against Half Hollow Hills East, with a win there sending the Lions into Sunday's title game and a chance at the championship trophy.

3) Brentwood (21-1)- If anyone can challenge Longwood it looks as if you have to consider Brentwood to be the team to do it as their youth continues to come of age game after game as demonstrated by the 20 point, 11 rebound, and 10 assist effort from Jordan Riley '21 in the Indians Round of 16 win over Ward Melville on Thursday. Saturday saw an easy 88-54 quarterfinal win over Commack to push Brentwood into Wednesday's semifinals where it will be a tough test from Bellport awaiting them with that game the only thing standing in the Indians way of a Sunday title game berth.

4) The Knox School (19-5)- Winners of the PSAA this season are the Falcons as Jaden DeJesus '21 had 21 points, while big man Josh Gray '20 had 18 points and 14 rebounds to help Knox overcome a 10-point halftime deficit and defeat Evangel Christian 76-64 for the title on Thursday night. Coming back just 24 hours later the Falcons held their own throughout against Long Island Lutheran in a non-league clash that eventually saw Knox fall 79-63, but not before proving their mettle against one of NY's best. It's now NYSAIS Class B playoff time as the Falcons will open up with a quarterfinal date on Wednesday at home against Leman Prep with the semifinals and title game on Friday and Sunday should Knox get that far.

5) Lawrence Woodmere Academy (19-4)- Closing out their regular season last Monday saw the Tigers get 18 points, 17 rebounds, and 7 blocks from big Aidan Igiehon '19 to push Lawrence Woodmere past Trinity on the road 61-51. That win helped LWA garner the #1 seed in the upcoming NYSAIS Class B playoffs which get started on Wednesday as the Tigers will open play up in the quarterfinals against Horace Mann, with the semifinals and championship game scheduled for Friday and Sunday in games you more than likely can expect to see Lawrence Woodmere playing in.

6) Baldwin (17-1)- Having had the past week off its finally time for the #1 seed in the Nassau County Class AA playoffs to get underway as led by star senior guard Tavin Pierre-Philippe '19 the Bruins will get things underway this coming Wednesday evening when they play host to Hicksville in the quarterfinals as its expected to be a very deep playoff run again this season for a Baldwin team with expectations to not just make noise in Nassau, but show themselves to be among the best overall on Long Island if they have their way.

7) Center Moriches (16-5)- Many have considered it a sure thing since the beginning of the season but the Red Devils did what those expected them to do which is claim the Suffolk County Class B title this past Saturday as Micah Snowden '19 led all scorers with 34 points for Center Moriches as the Red Devils ran to an early lead and never looked back to take an 88-66 title game win. Tuesday will next see Center Moriches take on Suffolk Class D champion Bridgehampton for the right to move on in the Tournament of Champions with a possible Sunday afternoon matchup against the winner of the Suffolk County Class A championship game.

8) Bellport (20-2)- When you have someone of the ilk of Jarell White '19 you have to always feel as if you have a chance. White proved just how dominant he can be in Bellport's Suffolk County Class AA 76-63 quarterfinal victory over Deer Park on Saturday as the 6'4" forward had 35 points and an astounding 30 rebounds to propel the Clippers onto this coming Wednesday's semifinals where Bellport will go on the road to challenge Brentwood with the winner of that moving onto Sunday's championship game, a game that the Clippers would feel nothing less than confident in with White on their side.

9) Uniondale (16-3)- The #2 seed in the Nassau County Class AA playoffs, Uniondale has had off for over a week now but finally will be taking the court against in the quarterfinals this coming Wednesday afternoon when the Knights play host to Oceanside in a game that should see Uniondale really to get back to work and show that their late season league loss to Freeport was just a blip on the radar and put themselves back on track to make a deep run in Nassau County, with a chance to once again claim yet another sectional title.