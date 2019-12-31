A decade of New York ‘s most talented players has ended. At the beginning of 2010 there were many players that stood out from the pack in our rankings. But there are only ten that stood the test of time. The following ten players all born in New York State and highlighted through NYCHoops.net who, delivered beyond expectations and rankings. All of these players have shined bright on the high school stage and made the nation take notice. The one trait they all carry like a sword is an unapologetic toughness that spills out onto the court, letting the world know, I am New York baller.

Class of 2010, 6’8” forward Tobias Harris was a five star who ranked nationally at No 7. Harris was born in Islip, New York and attended Half Hollow West HS (NY). Throughout his basketball career this forward has always reach a new plateau. In high school Harris always brought his A game, he closed out his high school season earning New York Mr Basketball title and was named to McDonalds All American game. In college at the University of Tennessee, Harris earned US Basketball Writers Association Freshman All-America second-team selection, he also was named second-team All-SEC by the league's head coaches and earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. By 2011 Harris declared for NBA draft and was selected 19th overall pick by the Charlotte Bobcats, then later traded draft night to the Milwaukee Bucks. Harris now calls the Philadelphia 76ers home. In July 2019 the Sixers resigned Harris to a lucrative five year $180 million dollar contract.

Class of 2011 6’7” small forward Maurice Harkless, a Rivals four star player was ranked No 41 nationally. Harkless was born in New York, NY and first attended Forest Hills High School. He would later transfer to South Kent School in Connecticut to complete his high school basketball career. Harkless then committed to St Johns University where he was named Big East Rookie of the Year. After a year of college in 2012, Harkless declared for the NBA draft. The forward was selected with the 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76’s in the draft. Only later to be traded to the Orlando Magic (2012-15) in August of 2012. Harkless stay the course playing for Portland Trail Blazers (2015-19). After being traded once more he is now on a playoff team the Los Angeles Clippers.

Class of 2016 6’5” shooting guard Kevin Huerter a Rivals four star player, ranked No 59 nationally. Huerter was born in Albany, NY where he attended Shenendehowa High School in Clifton Park, NY. The young guard led his high school to its second state championship and set state scoring records and earned Mr New York Basketball title. Huerter committed to University of Maryland. After his sophomore season he declared for the 2018, NBA draft. Heurter was selected 19th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA draft. The young guard was voted to the All Rookie Second Team (2018-19).

Eric Paschall

Class of 2014 6’6” power forward Eric Paschall a Rivals three star would go unranked but not unnoticed.The forward born in North Tarrytown, NY would attend Dobbs Ferry High School, where he earned Westchester County Mr Basketball title leading his team to the finals. In his junior year he transferred to St Thomas More School (CT), where he helps lead his team to the National Prep School Championship title game. The forward earned NEPSAC AAA Player of the Year title. Paschall committed to Fordham and was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year. After his coach was fired the forward would transfer to Villanova and redshirt. After his senior season in 2019 Paschall was selected 41st overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. Paschall aggressive style of play has made him a breakout star for the Warriors who are in a down year. Paschall is often compared to Warrior forward Draymond Green.

Donovan Mitchell

Class of 2015 6’1” shooting guard Donovan Mitchell a Rivals four star, ranked No 31 nationally. Mitchell born in Elmsford, NY attended Canterbury School(CT) for two years, then Greenwich Country Day School (CT). He would later attend Brewster Academy (NH). The guard committed to the University of Louisville and played for one year. He declared in 2017 for the NBA draft and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets 13th overall pick only later to be traded to the Utah Jazz. In 2018 the athletic guard won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Thomas Bryan

Class of 2015 6’10” Center Thomas Bryant a Rivals four star, was ranked No 27 nationally. He attended Bishop Kearney High School (NY) where he led his team to 17-8 record, in the 2013 New York Class AA title, and to the New York Federation Tournament of Champions. Bryant later transferred to Huntington Prep (WV) in 2014 and was named to the McDonalds All American game (2015). Bryant committed to the University of Indiana and played for 2015-17 season. In 2017 Bryant declared for the draft and was drafted 42nd overall pick by the Utah Jazz, then later traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers would assign him to to their G-League team where he was named All NBA G League First Team. After being claim off waivers by the Washington Wizards in 2018, Bryant would have his first a career milestone shooting 14-14 and 31 points, tying the fourth most field goals without a miss in NBA history. Only Wilt Chamberlain surpassed this 14 field goal mark.

Ty Jerome a

Class of 2016 6’5” point guard Ty Jerome a Rivals four star, was ranked No 53 nationally. Jerome attended Iona Preparatory School (NY), in his junior season at Iona Prep, he was named first-team All-Conference, All-Metropolitan, and All-State. Jerome high school career became derailed in his senior season after a hip injury. The guard committed to play at the University of Virginia in 2014. He would go on to help Virginia win the 2019 NCAA Championship title. That same year he declared for the NBA draft, and was selected 24th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Philadelphia 76’ers. Later, he would be traded to the Boston Celtics, then find a home with the Phoenix Suns.

Jordan Nwora

Class of 2017 6’7” small forward Jordan Nwora a Rivals four star, was ranked 94 nationally. The forward was born in Buffalo, NY and attended The Park School of Buffalo (NY). In high school he led his team to the New York State Federation Class B Championship. He later transferred to Vermont Academy. Nwora committed tothe University of Louisvillein 2018. As a sophomore he was named Third-Team All-ACC, ACC Most-Improved Player of the Year. For Nwora junior season he was named Preseason ACC Player of the Year and put on the John R. Wooden Award watch list. Right now, the Louisville Cardinals are on course to make a tournament run in March. Current, NBA mock drafts have this talented NYer goingin the first round

Mohammed Bamba

Class of 2017 7’0” Center Mohammed Bamba a Rivals five star, was ranked No 4 nationally. The center born in New York, NY first attended Cardigan Mountain School (NH) and Westtown School (PA). In 2017 he played in the McDonalds All American game and Nike Hoop Summit. Bamba committed to the University of Texas where he was named named Big 12's All-Newcomer Team, All-Defensive Team, and All-Big 12 Second Team. After Texas loss in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, the center declared for the NBA draft. In 2018 Bamba was selected the sixth overall pick by the Orlando Magic.

Isaiah Stewart