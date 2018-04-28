After much discussion, the staff at NYCHoops.net have selected its first annual All-New York State Teams of top players regardless of class. In addition, we've selected the Player and Coach of the year.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Point Guard
|
Archbishop Molloy
|
2019
First All-State Team
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Point Guard
|
Half Hollow Hills East
|
2018
|
Shooting Guard
|
Stepinac
|
2018
|
Shooting Guard
|
Our Savior Lutheran
|
2019
|
Shooting Guard
|
Mount Vernon
|
2018
|
Center
|
Archbishop Molloy
|
2018
Second All-State Team
|Name
|Position
|High School
|Class
|
Point Guard
|
Archbishop Stepinac
|
2020
|
Joe Girard III
|
Shooting Guard
|
Glen Falls
|
2019
|
Combo Guard
|
Iona Prep
|
2018
|
Point Guard
|
L.I. Lutheran
|
2019
|
Center
|
Christ the King
|
2019
HEAD COACH OF THE YEAR
Coach of the Year
|Name
|High School
|
Pat Massaroni
|
Archbishop Stepinac