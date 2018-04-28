Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-28 10:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NYCHoops.net All-State Teams (2017-18)

Zrhe4dtwt6uzlyjaw2ia
NYCHoops.net
Staff Writers

After much discussion, the staff at NYCHoops.net have selected its first annual All-New York State Teams of top players regardless of class. In addition, we've selected the Player and Coach of the year.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Oaziwgwb4k1cyrcwujqa
Player of the Year
Name Position High School Class

Cole Anthony

Point Guard

Archbishop Molloy

2019
First All-State Team
Name Position High School Class

Savion Lewis

Point Guard

Half Hollow Hills East

2018

Alan Griffin

Shooting Guard

Stepinac

2018

Jared Rhoden

Shooting Guard

Our Savior Lutheran

2019

Jason Douglas-Stanley

Shooting Guard

Mount Vernon

2018

Moses Brown

Center

Archbishop Molloy

2018
In no particular order
Second All-State Team
Name Position High School Class

R.J. Davis

Point Guard

Archbishop Stepinac

2020

Joe Girard III

Shooting Guard

Glen Falls

2019

Bryce Wills

Combo Guard

Iona Prep

2018

Tyson Etienne

Point Guard

L.I. Lutheran

2019

Kofi Cockburn

Center

Christ the King

2019
In no particular order

HEAD COACH OF THE YEAR

Wprx8j08gq5jxoki0qoe
Coach of the Year
Name High School

Pat Massaroni

Archbishop Stepinac
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}