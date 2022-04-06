NYC Wing to Take Official Visit
As an athletic and two-way versatile threat who did everything asked of him this season, 6-foot-6 Class of 2022 St. Francis Prep wing Jaden Daughtry will visit Eastern Michigan University this week...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news