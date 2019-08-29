Giving back has never been this fun.

They are used to battling each other on the hardwood, but for one day, several New York City grassroots basketball programs will unite in Harlem to celebrate the city’s youth.

“This event is centered around two parties – the youth and the city of New York, said Terrence “Munch” Williams of the PSA Cardinals. “At this point, both are in need of some fun. With that being said, it is our duty as grassroots programs to come together and give an effort toward helping others.”

Kids from all five boroughs are welcome to sign up for this free clinic, led by some of the best coaches in the country. In addition to a clinic, each participant will receive a back-to-school backpack as well as other free giveaways.

“While we are all competitive with each other on the court, it shows the city – and the country – that we can come together as a united front to give back to the kids in our communities,” said Adam Berkowitz of New Heights. “That’s why most of us got into this business in the first place.”

The schedule for the Saturday September 7th event is a clinic for 5th and 6th graders from 10am-12pm followed by a clinic for 7th and 8th graders from 1-3pm.

“What a great idea and event,” said Andy Borman of the NY Renaissance. “Every single program in NYC gives back on a daily basis, but to be able to come together to put this clinic together for the youth of NYC is something that is truly historic.”

The location for the event is the legendary Dunlevy Milbank Center located in Harlem at 14-32 West 118 St. New York, NY 10026

“The purpose of The Giveback is to come together, use all of our four resources in order to uplift and continue to build our communities,” said Jay David of the NY Jayhawks. “I’m excited to be able to be a part of something that is able to bring a community together!”

The event is being spearheaded by the NY Jayhawks, PSA Cardinals, NY Renaissance and New Heights. But several other organizations are supporting as well, including Milbank, the NY Lightning and the Riverside Hawks.

“Having the opportunity to collaborate with these other grassroots programs in NYC is an honor, according to Coach Rose from Milbank. “We all share the same vision, which is centered around helping student-athletes, male and female, grow as productive citizens and one day be able to uplift their community as well.”

“It’s always a great thing to give back and help kids in communities that we come from, said Dana Dingle of the NY Lightning.

According to Danny Colon of the Riverside Hawks: “I’m a firm believer that you have your biggest impact in life not for what you can do for yourself, but what you can do for others. And the leaders behind this event are the definition of that.”

Food will also be provided for all participants.