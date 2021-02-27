NYCHoops - NYC Sports Mourns the Death of PSAL’s Executive Director

PSAL Director Donald Douglas has passed away this Friday, at the age of 58, from an unfortunate accident while vacationing in Jamaica. Douglas, a Philadelphia native, had fallen while on vacation, which created a blood clot, causing a heart attack, according to reports from his close friends. Douglas had attended Bushwick HS in Brooklyn, NY.

The 35-year veteran director had just retired on Tuesday from the Public-School Athletic League which is the largest in the country. Douglas oversaw all sports that were played in all five boroughs Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Staten Island. The PSAL umbrella of teams are Badminton, Bowling, Cross Country, Fencing, Golf, Soccer, Swimming, Tennis, Volleyball, Basketball, Gymnastics, Indoor Track, Swimming, Football, Table Tennis, Wrestling, Baseball, Cricket, Double Dutch, Flag Football, Handball, Lacrosse, Outdoor Track, Rugby, Softball, and Stunt.

Today the Basketball community mourns their beloved director:

PSAL Benjamin Cardozo HS Queens, NY coach Ron Naclerio: “I ran into him on Sunday, we were talking but he had to run. I said I will see you tomorrow he said what do you mean? I said I want to sign up for certification now, so I don’t have to do it later. Then he says you might not see me there. When you go into the PSAL office you walk down a long hallway before you get to Donald’s office. There are these beautiful pictures of every sport you see baseball, volleyball, track, and football pictures. It hurts me when I walk in there because at the end of the hall is a basketball picture of Dwayne Brunson doing a reverse dunk to seal our city championship birth in 2010. Dwayne was shot and killed the day I loss to South Shore HS (NY). So now I walk into his office. I ask was Donald here today the lady at the desk said Coach Donald decided to retire. I get a group text the next day and I found out Donald had died. I am devastated, I just wished him a happy retirement this past Tuesday.”

Former PSAL Lincoln coach Dwayne “Tiny” Morton: “First and foremost, I’m sending my condolences to his family especially his son! It’s another sad day for the NYC sports community. We all have an expiration date. Donald Douglas was a black man in the executive space of the PSAL, that had a huge effect on many of our youth sports figures success. He will be missed by many. I just hope and pray that NYC sports community can rebound from the loss of two great men.”

PSAL Curtis HS Staten Island, NY head coach Dwayne Archbold: “I personally am still in shock after getting the news this morning. I met Donald years ago when his son was at Bishop Loughlin. Then when I came to work and coach at Curtis. He was the consummate professional always doing what he could within his means to help promote the PSAL teams and our student-athletes. He always supported all our teams at Curtis. My prayers go out to his family and the entire PSAL community.”

PSAL Brooklyn Law & Tech HS head coach Michael Levy: “I am very saddened to hear about the passing of Mr. Douglas. He was a tireless worker and cared about the student athlete. His successor will certainly have big shoes to fill. My sincerest condolences to his family.”

PSAL Thomas Jefferson HS Brooklyn, NY head coach Lawrence “Bud” Pollard: “Hey... it’s not fair that someone only enjoy a week of retirement after serving for so many years, but you can’t put a question mark, where god put’s a period. When Naclerio said he spoke to him I was going to call and make a joke about all he did was suspend me, but I never got a chance.”