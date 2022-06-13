NYC Products Shine In M.T.G. Showcase

Queens-based More Than a Game (MTG) orchestrated one of the best events of the city this off-season with the MTG Showcase at St. Albans Park this weekend. Numerous prospects from throughout the five boroughs were able to gain some credibility. Here is a look at some of the most notable performances from this past weekend.

Mouhamed Dioubate--The Queens native continued his streak of electrifying play and ability to take over games, scoring 21 points to propel NYC Finest to a 65-56 victory over Deuce Trey. The crafty lefty got into the teeth of the defense and finish, scored via the pull up jumper and got above the rim. The 6-foot-7 Class of 2023 forward is also a multi positional defender with a knack for crashing the glass. Expect him to again average double-digit rebounds at national prep power Putnam Science (CT) this season.

Bryce Williams--After a strong showing at the IS8 Nike Spring Classic in Jamaica, Queens, the 6-foot-1 Class of 2024 guard scored via off the dribble penetration and his deft outside touch. He scored 12 points to lead PD Nation to the victory in the event. Williams is a heady offensive player who knows how to pick his spots effectively and make the right reads. He's emerged into a defensive tone setter with his ability to guard off the press and apply hounding on ball pressure throughout.

Kaysaun Murray--The 6-foot-3 wing catalyzed Brooklyn Law and Tech with a 19-point performance, pioneering the team to a 59-41 victory over Elmont. Murray showed a wide-ranging offensive game, with a fluid mid-range jumper and the ability to finish in acrobatic fashion through traffic. He's a wiry, athletic wing who paced Law and Tech's thorough, guard-oriented attack.

Tai Turnage--The Class of 2025 point guard has been moving the needle all spring as a deadly shot maker with an advanced skill set which enables him to pick apart a defense and play make in the open court.

Turnage scored 13 points and showed his shiftiness and all-around, two-way skill set in leading the Renegades to an end to end 55-24 romp of Almighty Force on Saturday.

Will Snyder--The 6-foot-5 forward was an exemplary meat and bones guys, pulling down rebounds and triggering the up-tempo attack during the Renegades' 55-24 victory over Almighty Force. Sunder utilized his length on the defensive end, getting crucial stops as his team stymied Almighty Force's offensive flow throughout. He added 13 points.

Vic Lyle--The gritty guard was the catalyst in PD Nation's 55-49 victory over Tribe Starz. He attacked the run, got everyone involved and hit loud, momentum bolstering shots down the stretch of a close game. Lyle is a tenacious defender with a high-octane style. He scored a game best 15 points en route to Player of the Game honors.



