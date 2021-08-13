NYC Product To Take Prep Route
As a key interior cog with a consistent catch and post-game and evolving face up game and mid-range jumper, re-classified Class of 2022 forward Jaden Pena displayed harbingers of what he could beco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news