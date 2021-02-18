NYC Product Thriving Down South
Circumventing the limitations and challenges of COVID-19 down south, Queens native and high scoring Class of 2021 guard Sterling Young has been instrumental in the emergence of 39-2 Miami Prep (FL)...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news