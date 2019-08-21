NYC Guard Shakes Things Up
When talented 6’3” guard Tahron Allen ’21 transferred from a Bronx CHSAA school to an up n’ coming PSAL high school in Brooklyn in July, it was a foregone conclusion that the pot had been stirred f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news