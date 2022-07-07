NYC Guard Relishes Nat’l Leadership Role

With his play for the U-17 Dominican National team, Stepinac and PSA Cardinals 2025 guard Danny Carbuccia has proven he can impact a game with or without the ball in his hands. The NYC native has become a tone setter with his pesky on ball defense and ability to clamp down on guards.

Offensively, he brings a cerebral approach and an innate feel for creating offense that enables him to take pleasure in making those around him better. While Carbuccia took the training wheels off early during his freshman season at Stepinac this past season, thrust into starter's minutes following an injury to Boogie Fland, he transitioned without a trace of trepidation or freshman jitters. He engineers the up-tempo attack, avoids risky passes, and really controls a game with his right handle.

Carbuccia, who is playing up a few years with the Dominican Republic U-17 national team in Spain, scored 13 points during the DR's 81-69 win over Japan. The Dominican Republic, however, sputtered offensively during a deflating 108-60 loss to Lithuania.

Carbuccia scored eight points and doled out three assists during the loss. During a spring/summer in which he's materialized as more of a true point guard and confrontational defender for the PSA Cardinals and later played in Jay Bilas Skills Camp in Charlotte, NC, Carbuccia has witnessed his stock rapidly increase.

He's suddenly a surefire high major recruit, with a number of Big East schools vying for his services. Providence, West Virginia, St. John's, and Seton Hall have all been in persistent pursuit of the 6-foot-1, 160-pound rising sophomore guard.

Carbuccia averaged 12.7 points and 5.3 assists during the FIBA Championships last year for U-16, including a 21-point and six assists performance against Brazil.

This season, he's upped his role as both a vocal leader and defensive stalwart.



