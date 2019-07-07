NYC guard receives new offers & interest
A catalyst for the Clippers in what was a fantastic and successful 2018-2019 season, 6'0" guard Shawn Fulcher (Xaverian '21) became an all-around leader and someone that could be counted on by uppe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news