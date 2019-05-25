NYC guard picks up St. John's offer
New York City point guard Hassan Diarra (Putnam Science Academy ’20), playing with the PSA Cardinals (NY) on the Nike circuit, has been a hot topic for a lot of coaches around the country.The 6-foo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news