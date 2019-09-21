NYC guard is back on D-I Trail
Back at 100% and ready to prove himself as one of the breakout stars this coming season in the PSAL is 6'3" guard Tyshawn Trail (John Bowne '21).After a sophomore season a year ago where Trail aver...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news