NYC guard garners attention
Curtis High School junior guard Alijah England 22’ is a fantastic shooter who can also pass the ball to his teammates. He is a big guard who stand at 6’3”. Last season, England averaged 13.4ppg, an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news