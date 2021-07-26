NYC forward accepts new opportunity
In November of 2020 6’9” New York forward Shemani Fuller (Woodstock Academy ’21) made headlines with his decision to stay local and commit to Fordham. The Fordham staff underwent some changes but s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news