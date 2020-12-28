NYC Finest: Recruiting Update
With a rich history of producing top tier talent, NYC Finest under director Rob Diaz has thrived with New York City players from John Bowne High School and Prep School Putnam Science Academy. Here ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news