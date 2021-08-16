NYC Finest becomes M.T.G.'s Finest

Tyshawn Trail powered the opening quarter, propelling NYC Finest to an early lead. Coach Andre Edwards team closed the gap reshifted the momentum with balanced scoring paced by Marvin Longmore and DePaltz bound Phil La Rosa . Surprisingly, the score was tied at 26 apiece.

ST. ALBANS, NY – During Sunday’s championship of the More Than a Game Summer League Classic , Team Underrated proved to be a formidable opponent for New York City Finest. Knotted at the half, it would take some fourth quarter sharpshooting heroics for Coach Rob Diaz and his squad to pull away for a narrow 62 – 58 win.

With Cherif Diarra cleaning the boards and owning the paint and point guard Amadou Diallo, NYC Finest remained in front throughout most of the second half. T.U. was always within striking range but continued to play catch-up.

Team Underrated upped the ante with a clutch three-ball by Bam Maynard, tying the game 58 with 1:48 left in regulation. NYC Finest ultimate proved that they were the finest as they closed out the game with a series of threes by Diallo and Trail.

Trail led NYC Finest with 21 points with Diallo adding 16 points. Longmore, who was a beast as he attacked the rim, paced Team Underrated with 15 points.



