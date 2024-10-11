NYC - Don’t call it a comeback!

As the new high school basketball preseason tips off, the streets of New York City are buzzing with the promise of another thrilling year on the courts. From Manhattan to Brooklyn, from Queens to the Bronx, the NYC teams in the CHSAA and PSAL leagues are once again packed with talent, and this season's senior stars are making their final push to show college scouts why they belong on the next level.

New York City has long been the cradle of basketball greatness, producing legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius Erving, Mark Jackson, Chris Mullin, Kenny Anderson, and Stephon Marbury. These players didn’t just come from the playgrounds, they were groomed by some of the finest high school programs in the country. This year, the city’s proud tradition continues with powerhouse programs like Cardinal Hayes, Christ the King, Archbishop Molloy, Bishop Loughlin, South Shore, and Jefferson, all expected to field top-tier talent capable of making waves not just locally, but nationally.

At Archbishop Molloy, one of the most storied programs in the city, the legacy of producing Division I players is strong. The school that helped launch the careers of Kenny Anderson and Russ Smith continues to develop top-level talent. Led by Coach Mike McCleary, Molloy’s system emphasizes player growth on and off the court, helping athletes master the fundamentals while preparing them for the academic and athletic rigors of college basketball. This year, Molloy’s standout guard, a silky-smooth shooter with a knack for making big plays in clutch moments, is looking to follow in the footsteps of Molloy greats and secure his spot on a Division I roster.

Bishop Loughlin, another cornerstone of New York City basketball, has long been a pipeline to the NCAA and NBA. The program, which counts Mark Jackson among its alumni, is known for its aggressive, up-tempo style and ability to develop versatile, high-energy players. Under the guidance of Coach Ed Gonzalez, Loughlin’s program prides itself on building character alongside athleticism. This season, their star forward, a versatile two-way player who excels in both the paint and on the perimeter, is drawing serious interest from multiple college programs. He’s determined to leave his mark before taking his game to the next level.

The CHSAA isn’t the only league buzzing with talent, though. Over in the PSAL, schools like South Shore and Jefferson are fielding rosters that are just as deep and dangerous. South Shore, led by Coach Shawn "Smoke" Mark, is known for its fast-paced, guard-heavy offense that allows players to highlight their skills in an up-tempo system—a style that preps them well for the speed of the college game. Meanwhile, Jefferson, led by Coach Bud Pollard, is a perennial contender, boasting a physical, defensive-minded team that grinds out wins with relentless pressure. Both programs have produced top-tier players who have gone on to excel at the collegiate level, and this year will be no different.

As the 2024 season begins, the spotlight will be on the seniors—players who have spent years honing their craft and now have one final chance to impress scouts before signing their letters of intent. The stakes are high, and every game is a showcase. At Cardinal Hayes, their senior point guard, known for his dazzling ball-handling and leadership, has already caught the eye of multiple Division I programs. Meanwhile, Christ the King boasts a frontcourt player whose shot-blocking and rebounding ability have made him a hot commodity for college coaches looking for a dominant presence in the paint.

These players aren’t just trying to win championships, they’re playing for their futures. Every possession matters, every game could be the one that tips the scales in their favor. The coaches, too, play a crucial role in this process. From Joe Arbitello at Christ the King, who has built a reputation for turning raw talent into polished collegiate players, to Joe Lods at Cardinal Hayes, who runs one of the toughest programs in the city, these mentors are as focused on player development as they are on winning games. They understand that for their athletes, this season is about more than just high school glory, it’s about making the leap to the next level.

New York City has always been a basketball factory, producing more Division I and NBA talent than any other place in the world. This year, the city’s top programs are once again ready to unleash their talent on the rest of the country. As the gyms fill up with fans, scouts, and college coaches, all eyes will be on the senior stars making their final push to leave their mark on the city’s rich basketball legacy.

The 2024 high school basketball season is set to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. With powerhouses like Archbishop Molloy, Bishop Loughlin, Christ the King, and Cardinal Hayes leading the charge in the CHSAA, and South Shore and Jefferson dominating the PSAL, New York City basketball is alive and well. The seniors are ready, the coaches are prepared, and the city’s basketball legacy is in good hands. This season will be one for the ages, and it all starts now.



