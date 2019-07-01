NYC CHSAA June Team Camp (Class AA Results)
While the primary purpose of the NYC CHSAA June Team Camp was a showcase to illuminate student-athletes for college coaches to see, let us not forget that basketball is a team sport where winning and losing factor in. With that being said, here is a breakdown of how the participating teams performed against each other
Brooklyn/Queens Diocesan
Xaverian (2-1)
Won:
Archbishop Molloy (59-43)
Christ the King (59-53)
Lost:
Bishop Loughlin (42-38)
Christ the King (1-2)
Won:
Bishop Loughlin (53-46)
Lost:
Xaverian (59-53)
Archbishop Stepinac (48-34)
St. Francis Prep (1-2)
Won:
Holy Cross (55-51)
Lost:
Cardinal Hayes (63-57)
Msgr. Scanlan (53-41)
Bishop Loughlin (1-2)
Won:
Xaverian (42-38)
Lost:
Christ the King (53-46)
Cardinal Hayes (68-36)
Holy Cross (0-3)
Won:
None
Lost:
St. Peter's (51-48)
St. Raymond (55-40)
St. Francis Prep (55-51)
Archbishop Molloy (0-3)
Won:
None
Lost:
Xaverian (59-43)
Mount St. Michael (45-40)
St. Raymond (76-49)
Archdiocese of New York
Archbishop Stepinac (3-0)
Won:
Iona Prep (63-47)
St. Peter's (55-43)
Christ the King (48-34)
Lost:
None
Cardinal Hayes (3-0)
Won:
Msgr. Scanlan (67-49)
St. Francis Prep (63-57)
Bishop Loughlin (68-36)
Lost:
None
St. Raymond (3-0)
Won:
Mount St. Michael (65-41)
Holy Cross (55-40)
Archbishop Molloy (76-49)
Lost:
None
Iona Prep (2-1)
Won:
All Hallows (83-25)
Mount St. Michael (55-46)
Lost:
Archbishop Stepinac (63-47)
St. Peter's (2-1)
Won:
Holy Cross (51-48)
Msgr. Farrell (54-52)
Lost:
Archbishop Stepinac (55-43)
Msgr. Scanlan (2-1)
Won:
St. Francis Prep (53-41)
All Hallows (66-48)
Lost:
Cardinal Hayes (67-49)
Mount St. Michael (1-2)
Won:
Archbishop Molloy (45-40)
Lost:
St. Raymond (65-41
Iona Prep (55-46)