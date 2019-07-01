News More News
NYC CHSAA June Team Camp (Class AA Results)

CHSAA
Press Release

While the primary purpose of the NYC CHSAA June Team Camp was a showcase to illuminate student-athletes for college coaches to see, let us not forget that basketball is a team sport where winning and losing factor in. With that being said, here is a breakdown of how the participating teams performed against each other

Brooklyn/Queens Diocesan

Xaverian (2-1)

Won:

Archbishop Molloy (59-43)

Christ the King (59-53)

Lost:

Bishop Loughlin (42-38)


Christ the King (1-2)

Won:

Bishop Loughlin (53-46)

Lost:

Xaverian (59-53)

Archbishop Stepinac (48-34)


St. Francis Prep (1-2)

Won:

Holy Cross (55-51)

Lost:

Cardinal Hayes (63-57)

Msgr. Scanlan (53-41)


Bishop Loughlin (1-2)

Won:

Xaverian (42-38)

Lost:

Christ the King (53-46)

Cardinal Hayes (68-36)


Holy Cross (0-3)

Won:

None

Lost:

St. Peter's (51-48)

St. Raymond (55-40)

St. Francis Prep (55-51)


Archbishop Molloy (0-3)

Won:

None

Lost:

Xaverian (59-43)

Mount St. Michael (45-40)

St. Raymond (76-49)

Archdiocese of New York

Archbishop Stepinac (3-0)

Won:

Iona Prep (63-47)

St. Peter's (55-43)

Christ the King (48-34)

Lost:

None


Cardinal Hayes (3-0)

Won:

Msgr. Scanlan (67-49)

St. Francis Prep (63-57)

Bishop Loughlin (68-36)

Lost:

None


St. Raymond (3-0)

Won:

Mount St. Michael (65-41)

Holy Cross (55-40)

Archbishop Molloy (76-49)

Lost:

None


Iona Prep (2-1)

Won:

All Hallows (83-25)

Mount St. Michael (55-46)

Lost:

Archbishop Stepinac (63-47)


St. Peter's (2-1)

Won:

Holy Cross (51-48)

Msgr. Farrell (54-52)

Lost:

Archbishop Stepinac (55-43)


Msgr. Scanlan (2-1)

Won:

St. Francis Prep (53-41)

All Hallows (66-48)

Lost:

Cardinal Hayes (67-49)


Mount St. Michael (1-2)

Won:

Archbishop Molloy (45-40)

Lost:

St. Raymond (65-41

Iona Prep (55-46)

