NYC CHSAA June Team Camp
Dates: Friday, June 28th (6pm) - Sunday, June 30th (4pm)
Site: Archbishop Molloy High School
83-53 Manton St.
Briarwood, NY 11435
FRIDAY, JUNE 28TH
Time Location Team 1 (Home) Team 2 (Away)
6:00PM Court 1 St Raymond vs Mount St. Michael
6:10PM Court 2 All Hallows vs LaSalle
7:10PM Court 1 Bishop Loughlin vs Christ the King
7:20PM Court 2 St Joseph by the Sea vs Fordham Prep
8:20PM Court 1 Stepinac vs Iona Prep
8:30PM Court 2 St Edmund vs Xavier
9:30PM Court 1 Archbishop Molloy vs Xaverian
9:40PM Court 2 Msgr. Scanlan vs Cardinal Hayes
SATURDAY, JUNE 29TH
Time Location Team 1 (Home) Team 2 (Away)
9:00AM Court 1 Regis vs Cristo Rey Brooklyn
9:20AM Court 2 Sacred Heart vs St. John’s Prep
10:10AM Court 1 St. Edmund vs St. Joseph by the Sea
10:30AM Court 2 St. Francis Prep vs Cardinal Hayes
11:20AM Court 1 Cristo Rey Brooklyn vs Sacred Heart
11:40AM Court 2 St. John’s Prep vs Regis
12:30PM Court 1 St. Peter’s vs Holy Cross
12:50PM Court 2 Fordham Prep vs Xavier
1:40PM Court 1 Cardinal Hayes vs Bishop Loughlin
2:00PM Court 2 Nazareth vs St. Edmund
2:50PM Court 1 St. Peter's vs Archbishop Stepinac
3:10PM Court 2 St. Joseph by the Sea vs Xavier
4:00PM Court 1 Msgr. Farrell Msgr. vs McClancy
4:20PM Court 2 St. Francis Prep vs Msgr. Scanlan
5:10PM Court 1 Nazareth vs Fordham Prep
5:30PM Court 2 Holy Cross vs St. Raymond
6:20PM Court 1 Msgr. Farrell vs LaSalle
6:40PM Court 2 All Hallows vs Msgr. Scanlan
7:30PM Court 1 Xaverian vs Christ the King
7:50PM Court 2 Archbishop Molloy vs Mount St. Michael
8:40PM Court 1 All Hallows vs Iona Prep
9:00PM Court 2 LaSalle vs Msgr. McClancy
SUNDAY, JUNE 30TH
Time Location Team 1 (Home) Team 2 (Away)
10:10AM Court 1 Cristo Rey Brooklyn vs St. John's Prep
10:20AM Court 2 St. Francis Prep vs Holy Cross
11:20AM Court 1 Xaverian vs Bishop Loughlin
11:30AM Court 2 Nazareth vs Msgr. McClancy
12:30PM Court 1 St. Peter's vs Msgr. Farrell
12:40PM Court 2 Sacred Heart vs Regis
1:40PM Court 1 Mount St. Michael vs Iona Prep
1:50PM Court 2 St. Raymond vs Archbishop Molloy
2:50 PM Court 1 Archbishop Stepinac vs Christ the King