The NBA stars of tomorrow were introduced last Thursday in New York City as the 2019 NBA Draft was held inside the Barclays Center, marking the start of the careers of dozens of pro hopefuls. NYCHoops.net has recapped the activity of local players at the draft, and those who look to make the league despite not hearing their names called.

Ty Jerome, Virginia

High School : Iona Prep

No. 24 - Phoenix Suns

Two-time All-ACC guard and reigning national champion Ty Jerome was a key member of the University of Virginia’s championship and he continued to bolster his stock through the pre-draft process, rising all the way to the first round. The CHSAA product will secure a multi-million dollar NBA contract through the next 4 years.

Eric Paschall, Villanova

High School: Dobbs Ferry HS

No. 41 - Golden State Warriors

A former national champion, Paschall will join another championship-level program in the Golden State Warriors where he has the opportunity to be mentored by Draymond Green. The similarities between the two undersized power forwards are evident, particularly on the defensive side of the ball where they can guard all 5 positions.

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra

High School: High School for Construction

No. 53 - Utah Jazz

After scoring just 44 points in 27 games as a freshman, Wright-Foreman developed into one of the most productive scorers the region has produced in recent years, posting 27 points per game on 51% FG (42% 3-PT) as a senior. A native of Queens, he will start his career with the Utah Jazz.

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

High School: Thomas Jefferson

One of the rare local stars to stay home for college, Ponds wrapped a storied career at St. John’s as a two-time All-Big East first team selection, however, he did not hear his name called in his hometown at the draft. On Friday he announced his decision to sign with the Houston Rockets and will start his professional journey competing in the summer league.

Moses Brown, UCLA

High School: Archbishop Molloy

The 7-foot-2 big man from Queens was one-and-done after spending the year cross-country at UCLA. The former five-star prospect was named to the Pac 12 All-Freshman team, averaging 10 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game. He will team up with Shamorie Ponds on the Houston Rockets’ summer league team in Las Vegas.

Jalen Lecque, Brewster Academy

High School: Monsignor Scanlan

Despite signing with NC State during the early signing period, Lecque ultimately decided to forego college and make the prep to pro jump after doing a postgraduate year in which NBA scouts monitored him throughout the season. His athletic abilities were showcased in May at the NBA Combine, cementing his decision to stay in the draft. He went undrafted but was a priority signing, securing a reported multi-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, including 2 years guaranteed, according to The Athletic.