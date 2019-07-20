NY Teams @ Adidas Gauntlet Finale (Day 2)
LADERA RANCH, CA --It was another good day for New York squads in California at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale. The New York Jayhawks 17U squad finished the day 2-0 and will head into Saturday undefeated and playing in the Final Four.
The 16U squad will also be heading into Saturday participating in the Final Four, which happens to be the first time in program history that this has happened.
The Jayhawks 17U squad started off the day with a 74-63 win over Team Rose, in a game that was never really that close. Team Rose got the lead down to within 10 in the second half but the heavy hitters for the Jayhawks, Andre Curbelo, Zed Key and Jalen Celestine, were reluctant to allow them back into the game.
Four Jayhawks were in double-figures with Key leading the way with 15 points. Curbelo finished with 13, while Liam Murphy and Celestine finished with 10 apiece.
In their second game on the day, it was all about Key. He did whatever he wanted in the post. Defenders had to foul him to stop his highlight dunks but it didn’t matter because he got two from the line.
Curbelo was magnificent being a facilitator and on defense. So often he used his speed to tip or steal a pass for an easy layup. Murphy, who recently reclassed to 2021, did a good job of showing every what to expect next year on the circuit. The talented guard shot lights out from deep and his shooting opened up so many lanes for the Curbelo to attack.
The 16U squad played their best basketball against a tough Team Wall squad that was being coached by John Wall himself on the sideline. The lead got up to as much as 37-15 in the first half, but the persistent Jayhawks wouldn’t allow anyone to stop them from winning the game.
The Jayhawks went to a fullcourt press out of the break and scored a quick six points in less than 30 seconds, and the belief started to set in. Just about everyone was in the passing lanes, most notably Andres Marrero, who played defense as good as anyone did on the day.
The biggest mover was easily Travis Gray, a 6-5 combo guard, who ended up with 23 points and made just about every shot in every key situation.
Once he started knocking down shots, he made it easier for his teammates Max Ragusa and Abdoulaye Diallo to operate in the post and they executed.
D1 NYC 15U got their first win of the tournament after being down by 20 early in the first half. Their most potent offensive threat Zaire Baines just couldn’t find his shot on the day but his bigs got going and so did he in the second half.
Richard Nweke stepped up big time. He scored the first six points in the game for D1 NYC and paced them throughout against Team Loaded NC.
His power forward Nicholas Townsend also stepped up big time, using his big body to bully his way into the paint and score with ease around the rim.
Baines took off late in the game hitting clutch layups, including an and-one that put them on top for good.
Updated New York Team Standings
New York Jayhawks 17U (3-0)
New York Jayhawks 16U (2-1)
D1 NYC 15U (1-1)