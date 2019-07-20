LADERA RANCH, CA --It was another good day for New York squads in California at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale. The New York Jayhawks 17U squad finished the day 2-0 and will head into Saturday undefeated and playing in the Final Four.

The 16U squad will also be heading into Saturday participating in the Final Four, which happens to be the first time in program history that this has happened.

The Jayhawks 17U squad started off the day with a 74-63 win over Team Rose, in a game that was never really that close. Team Rose got the lead down to within 10 in the second half but the heavy hitters for the Jayhawks, Andre Curbelo, Zed Key and Jalen Celestine, were reluctant to allow them back into the game.

Four Jayhawks were in double-figures with Key leading the way with 15 points. Curbelo finished with 13, while Liam Murphy and Celestine finished with 10 apiece.

In their second game on the day, it was all about Key. He did whatever he wanted in the post. Defenders had to foul him to stop his highlight dunks but it didn’t matter because he got two from the line.

Curbelo was magnificent being a facilitator and on defense. So often he used his speed to tip or steal a pass for an easy layup. Murphy, who recently reclassed to 2021, did a good job of showing every what to expect next year on the circuit. The talented guard shot lights out from deep and his shooting opened up so many lanes for the Curbelo to attack.