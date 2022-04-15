NY Team Ready to Make Noise

The AAU circuit is full of big-name sneaker company events which attract high level college programs. This spring four players from the New York State Championship Team and other local schools make up the AAU team 6th Boro Hoops.

The team is the brainchild of Coach Nihad Musovic a former 4-year Fordham University player and the Montenegrin Nationals team. The Yonkers, NY native is also currently the assistant coach of Greenwich Country Day School. Coach Musovic put together the 6th Boro Hoops team to help NY local players find a college that will help them become successful. The team is comprised of all New York born players.

Roster:

The Mount Vernon Knights had a perfect season 24-0 and closed out their season winning the New York State title. 6’2” G Dylan Colon (Mt. Vernon HS, NY ’23) was named Mr. Basketball, All- Tournament, and Section I top player for the 2021-22 season. Colon has an offer from Manhattan College. 6’1” G Justin Robinson (Mt. Vernon HS, NY ‘23) is the best on ball defender in NY state. The guard has a high motor and is an underrated offense player. Robinson has an offer from Western Connecticut State. 6’9” F Brandon Sinclair (Mt. Vernon HS, ‘22) is a high-level passer, which can shoot the three. He is an excellent shot blocker, and his ceiling is extremely high. Sinclair is a great fit for a high-level JUCO program, he currently has strong interest from Harcum College. 6’2” G Elijah Morris (Mt. Vernon HS, NY ’22) is a defensive minded guard that can shoot the three. Morris is a knock down shooter. He is exceptionally good at taking contact and finishing under control.

6’0” G Christopher “CJ” Riley (Wings Academy, NY ’22) can score in bunches and is extremely hard to guard. He can defend and is extremely quick. He has begun to find his voice as a leader on the floor. Riley has interest from Maryland Eastern Shore.

5’11” PG Ryan Whelan (Salesian HS, NY ‘23) is a knock down three-point shooter. He has a great pull up game and is a good offensive rebounder for his size. Whelan was named All-League for the CHSAA Class A.

5’10” G Mario Piarulli (Cardinal Spellman HS, NY ‘23) is a knock down shooter that does a great job of facilitating from the point guard position. Piarulli was named All-League for the CHSAA Class A.

6’4” Wing Mohamed Kante (Wings Academy, NY ‘22) is an extremely strong three man who can get to the rim and finish through contact. He is super long and due to his length; he is a capable rim protector. Kante can guard the one through four.

5’11” PG John Atkins (Rye HS, NY ’23) a crafty point guard who finds tight angles to finish and find the pass. The guard is a very good three-point shooter.

6’2” G Sean Garcia (Mt. Zion Prep, MD ‘23) is a long athletic defender. Garcia an extremely strong finisher and streaky shooter.

5’8” PG Corey Coleman (238 Academy, NY ‘23) a very crafty small guard that can shoot the three. Coleman is a great pass first point guard.

6’7” SF Jahmir Harris (Fordham Prep, NY ‘23) an athletic big who has a soft touch around the rim. The forward has a consistent stroke that stretches beyond the three-point arch.

6’7” F Patrick Livingston (Salesian HS, NY ’23) a low to mid-post back to the basket dominant scorer. The forward can stretch it out to 15 feet consistently. Livingston is a strong rebounder.

Schedule:

April 22-24: Pitt Jam Fest Hoop Group May 27-29:

Gym Rat Albany June 17-19:

Rumble in The Bronx July 6-8:

Atlantic city Jam fest Hoop Group July 9-10:

Spooky Nook Hoop Group