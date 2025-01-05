NY’s Power 5ive Update (1/5)

We know day one of the Jordan Holiday Classic was terrific, but day two was off the charts. In this article we will
In the offseason, the Crusaders added several talented and promising pieces. While all of them have had moments so far
Suffolk County has several big-time prospects, but Nassau has a lot of depth. This season there has been so much change
Section Xi has many new faces and exciting prospects this season. We see tons of parodies in the leagues, different
The Mingo brothers are the two brightest stars Long Island has produced in a while. The older brother Kayden sits
We know day one of the Jordan Holiday Classic was terrific, but day two was off the charts. In this article we will
In the offseason, the Crusaders added several talented and promising pieces. While all of them have had moments so far
Suffolk County has several big-time prospects, but Nassau has a lot of depth. This season there has been so much change