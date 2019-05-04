Independent teams that are not with a shoe company and other less known teams often get overlooked during the travel ball season. Here are three New York blue collar travel teams that are worth adding to your college coaching schedule.

New York Dragons

Next event, Team Rio 8th Annual May Classic May 11th at Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune City, NJ and May 12th at Sportika Sports in Manalapan, NJ 17U Roster 2020 6-9 C David Baffor, Brandeis HS (NY) 2022 5-11 PG Everton Browne Jr., The Harvey School (NY) 2019 6-4 SF Harrison Eghan, Our Savior Lutheran (NY) offer from Gennessee Community College. 2020 6-3 PG/SG Allen Fordham, Far Rockaway HS (NY) 2020 5-11 PG Marquis Gill, Our Savior Lutheran (NY) 2019 6-6 SG/SF Surakata Juwara, Our Savior Lutheran (NY) 2021 6-3 SG Josh Hunter, Middletown HS (NY) 2019 6-9 PF/SF Niel Masnir, The Knox School (NY) 2021 6-9 SF/PF Jai Smith, St Thomas More (CT) 2020 6-2 PG Kareem Welch, Thomas Jefferson (NY) offer from Manhattan. 2020 6-9 PF Jalil Beauburn, University HS (CT) 2020 6-4 G Alpha Sacko, Far Rockaway HS (NY)

Corey Graham Elite-UA Rise

Session 1 17U 2-2 16U 3-1 15U 2-2 Next event, May 25-26th UA Rise Regional at House of Sports in Ardsley, NY 17U Roster 2020 6-4 G Kidtrell Blocker, Bishop Kearney HS (NY) offers from Bonaventure, Canisius, University of Buffalo, and IUPUI 2020 6-6 PF Noreon Williams, Henniger HS (NY) 2020 6-4 SG Adrian Baugh, West Seneca West HS (NY) 2020 6-3 SF Dorian Ivey, St Francis HS (NY) 2020 6-3 SF Ryan Maddox, Utica Academy (NY) 2020 6-0 PG Juston Johnson, West Seneca West HS (NY) high interest from Siena, University of Albany. 2019 6-1 G Dan Scott, The Park School of Buffalo (NY) 2020 6-7 PF Chris Stineman, Nichols School (NY) 2020 6-7 PF Steve Mahar, Aquinas HS (NY) 2020 6-6 PF Miles Monchecourt, Bishop Kearney HS (NY) 2020 6-7 PF Daquan Hill, Sweet Home HS (NY)

Born Ready Elite-UA Rise