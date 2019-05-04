NY’s Blue Collar Teams Rise Up
Independent teams that are not with a shoe company and other less known teams often get overlooked during the travel ball season. Here are three New York blue collar travel teams that are worth adding to your college coaching schedule.
New York Dragons
Next event, Team Rio 8th Annual May Classic May 11th at Hoop Group Headquarters in Neptune City, NJ and May 12th at Sportika Sports in Manalapan, NJ
17U Roster
2020 6-9 C David Baffor, Brandeis HS (NY)
2022 5-11 PG Everton Browne Jr., The Harvey School (NY)
2019 6-4 SF Harrison Eghan, Our Savior Lutheran (NY) offer from Gennessee Community College.
2020 6-3 PG/SG Allen Fordham, Far Rockaway HS (NY)
2020 5-11 PG Marquis Gill, Our Savior Lutheran (NY)
2019 6-6 SG/SF Surakata Juwara, Our Savior Lutheran (NY)
2021 6-3 SG Josh Hunter, Middletown HS (NY)
2019 6-9 PF/SF Niel Masnir, The Knox School (NY)
2021 6-9 SF/PF Jai Smith, St Thomas More (CT)
2020 6-2 PG Kareem Welch, Thomas Jefferson (NY) offer from Manhattan.
2020 6-9 PF Jalil Beauburn, University HS (CT)
2020 6-4 G Alpha Sacko, Far Rockaway HS (NY)
Corey Graham Elite-UA Rise
Session 1
17U 2-2
16U 3-1
15U 2-2
Next event, May 25-26th UA Rise Regional at House of Sports in Ardsley, NY
17U Roster
2020 6-4 G Kidtrell Blocker, Bishop Kearney HS (NY) offers from Bonaventure, Canisius, University of Buffalo, and IUPUI
2020 6-6 PF Noreon Williams, Henniger HS (NY)
2020 6-4 SG Adrian Baugh, West Seneca West HS (NY)
2020 6-3 SF Dorian Ivey, St Francis HS (NY)
2020 6-3 SF Ryan Maddox, Utica Academy (NY)
2020 6-0 PG Juston Johnson, West Seneca West HS (NY) high interest from Siena, University of Albany.
2019 6-1 G Dan Scott, The Park School of Buffalo (NY)
2020 6-7 PF Chris Stineman, Nichols School (NY)
2020 6-7 PF Steve Mahar, Aquinas HS (NY)
2020 6-6 PF Miles Monchecourt, Bishop Kearney HS (NY)
2020 6-7 PF Daquan Hill, Sweet Home HS (NY)
Born Ready Elite-UA Rise
Session 1 3-1
Next event, May 25-26th UA Rise Regional at House of Sports in Ardsley, NY
17U Roster
2019 6-3 G Brian Stevens, Abraham Lincoln HS (NY) high interest from Elon, St Peters, and Rider.
2020 6-9 F Mohamed Wagues, FDA HS (NY) interest from Marist, Rider, New Mexico, Fordham and Oregon State, and Butler.
2020 6-5 SG Jaheim Williams, Abraham Lincoln HS (NY)
2020 6-0 PG Kevin Tabb, Thomas Jefferson HS (NY)
2019 6-1 PG Jalen Williams, Ashley Ridge (SC) offer Citadel with several interest.
2020 6-5 SG Jalen Graham, Hyde HS (ME) offers Boston University and Siena.
2021 6-3 G Takai Simpkins, Benjamin Banneker HS (NY) interest from Lehigh and Rider.
2020 6-6 SG Tyler King, Abraham Lincoln HS (NY)
2021 6-5 SG Cade Dalton, Rye Country Day School (NY)
2020 6-0 PG Rodrick Dawkins, Nazareth HS (NY)