NYCHoops - NY Rens 2 - 0 in KYDA Invitational (Day 1)

SCRANTON, PA – On Saturday, Denver Anglin scored 12 points along with 10 points from Ohio State Commit Roddy Gayle as the RENS hung on against a tough NEPA ELITE 1 (Scranton) program 56-48 in the first day of the KYDA Invitational. The event was held at the Riverfront Sports Center.

The RENS shot 46% from the field as most of the starters played limited minutes in the first half and little in the second half. Anglin the 6’2 Junior from Gill St Bernard’s shot the ball well in the first half scoring the first 9 points in the first half. The Montclair, NJ native who already has offers from Stanford, TCU, Georgetown, and Seton Hall has received interest in the past two weeks from Providence, NC State, Syracuse and UCONN.