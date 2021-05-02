NYCHoops - NY Rens 2 - 0 in KYDA Invitational (Day 1)

NY Rens 2 - 0 in KYDA Invitational (Day 1)
SCRANTON, PA – On Saturday, Denver Anglin scored 12 points along with 10 points from Ohio State Commit Roddy Gayle as the RENS hung on against a tough NEPA ELITE 1 (Scranton) program 56-48 in the first day of the KYDA Invitational. The event was held at the Riverfront Sports Center.
The RENS shot 46% from the field as most of the starters played limited minutes in the first half and little in the second half. Anglin the 6’2 Junior from Gill St Bernard’s shot the ball well in the first half scoring the first 9 points in the first half. The Montclair, NJ native who already has offers from Stanford, TCU, Georgetown, and Seton Hall has received interest in the past two weeks from Providence, NC State, Syracuse and UCONN.
In Game 1 the RENS took control against the #1 17U AAU team in the nation 73-58 using a 13-4 run in the second half behind 21 points from 6’10 Junior Kyle Filipowski. Anglin also contributed to the game with 13 points. Filipowski the Westtown, NY who has over 26 offers now recently in the past two weeks picked up two new offers from BIG TEN schools Indiana and Rutgers. The 17U RENS will play Sunday against DMV Powerhouses Team Thrill and Team MELO at 11:15.
Also, in 16U the RENS went 0-2 with losses to Philadelphia’s Team Final (53-49) and K-Low Elite (61-58). TyLaur Johnson the 6’0 Sophomore from Brooklyn (St Benedicts Prep) led the way in Game 1 with 10 points.
In Game 2 the 6’1 Sophomore Royal Brown from Cohoes, NY led the way with 13 points. The 16U RENS play on Sunday against Team Thrill and Rising Stars NY.