NYCHoops - NY Lightning Select takes on NEPA Elite @ Hoop Group

SPOOKY NOOK, PA - Last weekend we got a chance to get to Spooky Nook Pennsylvania for Hoop groups Jam Fest. NYCHoops.net followed the talented New York Lightning Select on Saturday for their two pool play games. The first game the Lightning Select took on NEPA Elite which featured players mostly from Pennsylvania.

The game started off a little sloppy with both teams committing too many turnovers and mistakes. NEPA Elite was trying to pressure them early with a 1-2-2 press but was handled with ease by the Lightning. One thing you notice immediately watching the Lightning is their incredible size especially “22 6”10 Peter Carey who anchors the defense. The Lightning were able to connect on three early threes to lead 14-8 before NEPA called their first time out at the 8 minute mark. NEPA responded with a nice 10-2 run with “21 6”8 Ethan Meuser finishing over and through Lightning defenders.

Lightning Select had seen their lead slip away but were ready to answer, especially Pierce Prendergast. The 6”6 rising senior wing was big down the stretch knocking down a corner three and even getting fouled on one where he would make all three Free throws. Prendergast had 8 points in the first and a nice block that lead to a quick three which ended the half at

28-24 Lightning.

When the second half started you could see the defense and pace begin to pick up. NEPA had a tremendous guard “22 Justice Shoats who really was unguardable in the second half. Justice finished through contact with either hand and was separating from his defensive matchup with ease. He got NEPA back on top 38-34 midway through the second half and it looked as if they weren’t going to lose.