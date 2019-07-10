NY guard wants to be simply the Best
Playing up on the varsity level as a freshman last season allowed 6'3" guard Noah Best (Mount St. Michael '22) to learn from those around him and soak in all the advice he could get from anyone and...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news