NY guard shows national potential
As one of the top scorers in Section 3 this season as just a freshman, 6’3” guard J.J. Starling (Baldwinsville ‘22) continues to display why he is well on his way to becoming a coveted national rec...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news