Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NY guard shows national potential

Mko2dismu7s0big3kkgy
M. Liber4t
Mike Libert • NYCHoops.net
Staff

As one of the top scorers in Section 3 this season as just a freshman, 6’3” guard J.J. Starling (Baldwinsville ‘22) continues to display why he is well on his way to becoming a coveted national rec...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}