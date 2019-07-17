News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NY guard chooses MAAC school

N1fpqvbroszshfu7mljj
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

The expectation for 6'0" guard Jordan King '19 was that he would play out this July with the New England Rivals and then head out of to a postgrad year in the NEPSAC at Kimball Union Academy as he ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}