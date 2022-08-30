Rivals just released its initial Class of 2025 rankings, and although Hubert Davis has yet to offer anyone on that list there are names that North Carolina fans should get to be familiar with for various reasons.

The UNC coaching staff has already been evaluating a couple who made the cut. There is another player who is from the Tar Heel State, and there are several more who took a recent tour of the Smith Center.

Here is our first look at the ranked players in the 2025 class that already makes sense for the North Carolina basketball program.