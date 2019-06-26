ST. LOUIS – Take it as the mid-camp all-Nike Top 100 Team, the swoosh brand did it again where they are hosting some of the very best within the 2021 and 2022 classes on the campus at St. Louis University. We will reveal our takeaways from event later this week but with one more day to go before it completes, a slew of up-and-coming talent has already left their mark.

POINT GUARD

Kennedy Chandler is beyond his years at the point of attack. Already slotted within the top-30 of the recently updated Rivals150, the rising junior has been tremendous in St. Louis. He has not relied much on his perimeter jumper but he has shown the propensity to complete a litany of tasks at the lead guard spot. Chandler is a maestro off of the bounce. He is a quick-twitch playmaker that is about putting pressure on the opposing defense thanks to his crafty breakdown abilities and is no slouch on the defensive end. Recruitment: Ole Miss made an early push with Chandler as they are among the leaders for him early on. LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M just offered but the thinking is that if Memphis were to get involved, that they might be difficult to beat.

SHOOTING GUARD

Dallan Coleman has not had the best of springs on the travel circuit but he has been tremendous this week before suffering a blow to the face on Tuesday evening. Reminiscent some of former Michigan standout Jordan Poole, Coleman is not a high-flying athlete but rather a skilled and shifty scorer that wields an effortless jumper that can take over a game in an instant. He hit four 3s in his Tuesday afternoon contest but is also a prospect that can play on the ball thanks to his sound skillset and overall feel for the game. Shot makers are en vogue which makes the product out of Jacksonville that much more valuable. Recruitment: Things are relatively wide open as the local powers, Florida and Florida State, have already offered, as have Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

SMALL FORWARD

There is not much else to talk about with Emoni Bates. The phenom freshman was a surprise participant on Tuesday after missing the opening two days at the event. Despite playing just one day thus far, this awards column would be entirely obsolete if it did not include the Michigan native. My fellow co-worker Eric Bossi has already said that he is the best freshman that he has ever covered; I fail to dispute such a claim, though a healthy Harry Giles is not too far behind. Bates scored from each level while creating for some theatrics on the dunk attempt in traffic. Once he fills out, there really is no stopping him. Recruitment: If he were to go to college, Michigan State might have the best chance but the thinking is that he will be the first to head straight to the NBA if the one-and-done rule is erased.

POWER FORWARD

Having the looks of a younger Jalen Smith at Maryland, Daimion Collins began his time under the Arch in tremendous fashion. Sure, he does have to get stronger as he doesn’t take contact as well as one would like around the basket but his quick leaping abilities and elite instincts makes him a premier offensive rebounder and shot blocker. He can guard up to three positions already in the half-court and is a more than affective rim runner that can produce out on the break. Sitting as the 96th best prospect in the 2021 class, Collins will receive a giant leap next time around thanks to an excellent start at the Nike Top 100 Camp. Recruitment: Things are just beginning to explode for the Texas native. Regional powers Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas A&M have offered as he will visit College Station later next week.

CENTER