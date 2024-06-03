Georgia Tech -bound 6’5” Brandon Stores Jr. (St Raymond HS, NY ’25) threw down a slam for Kips. Guevara answered, Stores converted an and1 but Road to Riches came back with a three. Hargrow hit a corner three, and Guevara buried a triple. James hit a floater and Road to Riches answered. Stores went 1/2 from the line, but Road to Riches missed. Hargrow scored again to give them a 21-13 lead to end the first quarter.

Road to Riches had an opening three from 6’10” F Harvin Guevara (James Monroe HS, NY ’25). Then 6’0” PG Nigel James (Long Island Lutheran High School, '25) answered with a quick bucket and found teammate 6’3” SG Nowah Hargrow (Clinton HS, NY ’24) for a triple.

The IS8 league has come to an end after another successful season. We had a great time on Sunday at Eagle Academy. This matchup featured Road to Riches vs. Kips Bay who each won their semifinal matchup just before the final. Let’s break it down.

Kips scored off a rebound, Road to Riches finished a layup, and Stores hit a jumper. Road to Riches missed and James passed by the defense for two. Road to Riches scored on back-to-back possessions. James split a pair at the line. Guevara hit a tough turn around, then blocked a shot. His teammate went 1/2 from the line, Kips missed, and Guevara had a tip-in. Kips turned it over and Riches was able to score to cut the lead down to five at the half.

Kips had a 7-0 run from their big man. Road to Riches went 1/2 from the line. Hargrow canned another three, and Road to Riches hit a free throw. Then stole the inbound for two. Jamea found Hargrow in the corner for three. Road to Riches had a tough bucket, and Stores answered. Road to Riches, then knocked down a deep three. Road to Riches had a stop, scored, and blocked Kips. Then went 1/2 from the line. But Kips would convert a big and 1.

Road to Riches hit a floater, and Stores finished a layup. Road to Riches connected on a three and both teams each made free throws. Hargrow hit another bomb. As time expired in the third quarter, Road to Riches came back with a big three. They still trailed 57-48.

James drilled a three, got a steal and found Hargrow, who missed a three but got fouled. He went 2/3, and Road to Riches threw down a dunk. Kips scored and then got a bucket from Hargrow. Road to Riches scored, Stores went coast-to-coast for two. Kips had a block, and James was free for two. Stores would add two more free throws.

Kips Bay led by 20-points and closed out the game as both teams emptied the bench. Head Coach Kenny Satterfield was heated on the sidelines but helped push his squad over the top. They celebrated on the court after winning the championship, 76-59.

James was named MVP of the day; he finished with a double-double. Stores added 16-points. While Hargrow led all scorers with an impressive 21-points. Road to Riches had a great run, Guevara received the sportsmanship award for top player on the losing team, as he finished with 12-points.