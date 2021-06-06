New Yorkers win Gatorade POY
The Gatorade State Player of the Year was established in 1985 to recognize the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their academic achievement, athletic excellence, and exemplary character. Since the 2017-2018 season New York has had a streak of multiple natives winning the award in states other than New York. This year the streak continues as 6”4 Combo Guard Jordan Riley (Brentwood HS ‘21) and 6”10 Hybrid Post Kyle Filipowski (Wilbraham & Monson Academy ‘22) both were able to take home the award.
Riley who will be headed to Georgetown University next year caps off one of the most decorated high school careers for any New Yorker. While he won New York, Filipowski, a prominent prospect as well, was able to win player of the year in the state of Massachusetts. Filipowski is a native New Yorker who attended Fordham Prep before transferring to the powerhouse prep program. He recently entered Rivals top 50 in the class of 2022 and could potentially win the award again next season.
In 2018-2019 New York was able to have three locals capture the prestigious award and did it again the following year. The winners that season were Joe Girard (New York), Cole Anthony (Virginia) and Chris Ledlum (Massachusetts). Last year the three outstanding locals that were able to extend the streak were Stepinac’s RJ Davis (New York), Mac Etienne (Connecticut) and Jaden Bradley (North Carolina).
This award is an immense accomplishment for any athlete as only 50 are selected per sport. Riley will look to continue his success for the Hoyas next season as we expect him to be an impact player for them right away. Filipowski has ascended himself into being considered a 5-star prospect, has close to 30 offers and could enter rarified air if he could win the award next year as well. We mostly wrote this article to acknowledge both prospects as well as educate everyone that even though players may play high school in other states New York is still a major hot bed of talent.