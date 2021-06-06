New Yorkers win Gatorade POY

The Gatorade State Player of the Year was established in 1985 to recognize the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their academic achievement, athletic excellence, and exemplary character. Since the 2017-2018 season New York has had a streak of multiple natives winning the award in states other than New York. This year the streak continues as 6”4 Combo Guard Jordan Riley (Brentwood HS ‘21) and 6”10 Hybrid Post Kyle Filipowski (Wilbraham & Monson Academy ‘22) both were able to take home the award.

Riley who will be headed to Georgetown University next year caps off one of the most decorated high school careers for any New Yorker. While he won New York, Filipowski, a prominent prospect as well, was able to win player of the year in the state of Massachusetts. Filipowski is a native New Yorker who attended Fordham Prep before transferring to the powerhouse prep program. He recently entered Rivals top 50 in the class of 2022 and could potentially win the award again next season.