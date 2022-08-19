New Yorkers Ramp Up Recruiting Profile
NYC and the surrounding area's prospects have been inundated with offers this summer. With prospects narrowing their lists down, scheduling visits, and compiling new offers, there has been tractio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news