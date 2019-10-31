Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me this far. But after speaking with my family and coach these are my Final2. 🙏🏽👑🎩🇵🇷 🚨I’ll be committing on Friday November 1st at LuHi at 10:30am.🚨

📸credit: @MovingPictureny pic.twitter.com/gkjJvYI3eW