New York Twitter @Thursday
It's one day past hump day and one day before the end of the work week. Here is the top recruiting news in New York
Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me this far. But after speaking with my family and coach these are my Final2. 🙏🏽👑🎩🇵🇷 🚨I’ll be committing on Friday November 1st at LuHi at 10:30am.🚨— Andre Curbelo (@papicurbelo11) October 29, 2019
📸credit: @MovingPictureny pic.twitter.com/gkjJvYI3eW
NYer 🗽 #Rivals 4 star c/o 2020 6’5” SG Kadary Richmond @BrewsterHoops committed to Syracuse via @Instagram “98% Of People I Know Told Me This Would Never Happen.Humble Because I Know Where I Started At.Proud To Announce I’ll Be Attending Syracuse University. #GoOrange🍊#NWNB” pic.twitter.com/aFjK4n1trc— Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) October 28, 2019
Honored to announce the Commitment of Michael Graham 19’ to @ElonMBasketball. Congrats to you and your family Slinky. You deserve the world king. #Clipperpride pic.twitter.com/8ZVuISpNlw— xaverianbasketball (@XaverianBB) October 29, 2019
October 28, 2019
So Happy To be home! I want to thank— Book Richardson (@richardson_book) October 25, 2019
Everyone for all the Love and Support! Going to need you guys same Love and Support for the comeback pic.twitter.com/63D1bIWLzt