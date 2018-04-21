On Friday, in Dallas, Texas four NIKE EYBL New York team’s would converge and the EYBL opening night was promising. The first game of the night, New York Lightning (1 – 0) knock off Bluff City Legends aka Team Penny (TN) 97-88. Posh Alexander led with 18 points, four rebounds, three assist and two steals. Alejandro Vasquez added 18 points (7-9FG), three rebounds, Dashawn Davis 17 points, six assists, and three rebounds. Jordan Dingle contributed 10 points, two steals for NY Lightning.

In the second game PSA Cardinals (1 – 0) took out Brad Beal Elite (MO) 64-59. Cole Anthony led for PSA Cardinals with 35 points, (10-14 FG) five rebounds, five steals, and three assist. On hand for the Cardinals game head coaches Roy Williams (North Carolina), Chris Mack (Louisville), Patrick Ewing (Georgetown) and assistants from Villanova, UConn, Duke, and Michigan. The (1-0) New York Renaissance (1 – 0) would dominate MEBO Team Hood (MS) 75-51.