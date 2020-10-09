NYCHoops - New York State HS Basketball: Is it on or is it off?

New York State HS Basketball: Is it on or is it off?
Coronavirus hit New York State hard but there hasn’t been a public peep from local and state governing bodies since March as to what will happen with the upcoming 2021-22 boys’ and girls’ basketball season. Is it on or is it off? To get answers or at least speculations, NYCHoops.net spoke with an assortment of high school coaches from both the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) and the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA). Their opinions varied.
“As of now, I’ve been told that [CHSAA] basketball is slated for November 30th,” said St. Raymond’s head coach Jorge Lopez. “Nothing else outside of that.”
Archbishop Stepinac head coach Pat Massaroni says as far as he’s concerned it’s full speed ahead [in the CHSAA] until otherwise instructed. “At this moment, we are starting on November 7th. We have not been told otherwise of our start date being changed or delayed.”
PSAL Schools seem to have different challenges and varying optimism, pessimism and outside issue. “It is my understanding that everything has been pushed back,” said Brooklyn Collegiate head coach Malcolm Connor. “Things should be back on track once schools remain open.” Connor added that after school programs are slated to begin this month which is an indicator that things are getting back to normal.
Thomas Jefferson Orange Wave head coach Lawrence "Bud" Pollard predicts the PSAL season will begin in January 2021 but sights the Teachers Union’s desire to close schools and use athletic for classrooms as a potential impediment. “[PSAL] is not going to move forward with sports if the union is trying to close the school. That is the key to getting back.”
As far as open gyms go, “currently it’s not allowed in the state,” said Iona Prep head coach Steve Alvarado. “When they give approval that coaches can work out with winter [student] athletes, then we will be in the gym.”
"Doesn't look good," said Christ the King head coach Joe Arbitello. "it's frustrating," South Shore Coach Shawn "Smoke" Mark chimed in.
As it stands right now, student athletes do not have access to open gyms so preseason play is undermined to say the least. After speaking with the coaches, the only sure thing is that COVID-19 will determine if there will be a full season, partial season, hybrid season or no season at all. Crickets by the governing bodies only creates more questions and uncertainty than answers.
Discussion: To play or not to play during COVID-19. It's all about the money