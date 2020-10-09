NYCHoops - New York State HS Basketball: Is it on or is it off?

Coronavirus hit New York State hard but there hasn’t been a public peep from local and state governing bodies since March as to what will happen with the upcoming 2021-22 boys’ and girls’ basketball season. Is it on or is it off? To get answers or at least speculations, NYCHoops.net spoke with an assortment of high school coaches from both the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) and the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA). Their opinions varied.

“As of now, I’ve been told that [CHSAA] basketball is slated for November 30th,” said St. Raymond’s head coach Jorge Lopez. “Nothing else outside of that.”

Archbishop Stepinac head coach Pat Massaroni says as far as he’s concerned it’s full speed ahead [in the CHSAA] until otherwise instructed. “At this moment, we are starting on November 7th. We have not been told otherwise of our start date being changed or delayed.”

PSAL Schools seem to have different challenges and varying optimism, pessimism and outside issue. “It is my understanding that everything has been pushed back,” said Brooklyn Collegiate head coach Malcolm Connor. “Things should be back on track once schools remain open.” Connor added that after school programs are slated to begin this month which is an indicator that things are getting back to normal.