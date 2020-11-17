NYCHoops - New York State Basketball Postponed

On Tuesday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association released their upcoming season plan for high school basketball.

Basketball is considered a high-risk winter sport and could potentially spread COVID-19 if not monitored. NYSPHSAA announced the start date for basketball to be moved to January 4, 2021. Until then NYSPHSAA member schools are not permitted to participate in basketball which has been determined to be a high risk by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).

“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director.

“Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association. We continue to make these types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials. NYSPHSAA’s leadership recognizes the numerous challenges interscholastic programs are experiencing and the obstacles associated with resuming high risk sports,” said Julie Bergman, NYSPHSAA President. “While it is certainly the goal of the Association to provide all students with the ability to participate in interscholastic athletics, we must remain steadfast in our decisions to ensure the safety of our athletes is our focus (NYSPHSAA).”

Although there will be no games played at this time the NYSPHSAA State Championship events are still scheduled.



