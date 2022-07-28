New York's Return To Prominence

For eons, the late and legendary Tom Konchalski was unparalleled as the most powerful and influential prep scout on the planet.

Based out if New York City, Konchalski's richly detailed HSBI was a must-have across the country, repeatedly analyzed and dissected and utilized as hoops gospel for a fleet of the NCAA's most reputable coaches.

Gracious with his time even when hoops junkies swarmed him, as bees do nectar, and relished the opportunity to gain every piece of information dispensed, Konchalski was widely recognized for unique idiosyncrasies.

He was known for colorful analogies and metaphors throughout his scouting reports. Konchalski owned a trademark, fiercely strong grip with his unforgettable handshake that instantly jolted you into attention.

Konchalski's word was bond. Never was there even a morsel of argument about that.

And so, 12 years ago, when Konchalski said that New York was in fact, no longer the Mecca, the statement resonated.

Hoops hotbeds such as Washington, DC and Indiana were steadily gaining traction as the best breeding grounds for young talent at the time, supplanting the once prosperous New York City.

"It first struck me in about 1989 or 1990. I took a train to see St. John the Baptist in West Islip," Konchalski, who famously never drove, never used a cell phone, and still churned out his reports by way of an outdated typewriter, explained back in 2010.

"John Walsh was playing there before he went to St. Thomas More (CT) and the University of Maryland. At the train station, I saw these three Irish kids on skateboards. And I thought, 'They should be working on their jump shots.' "

When Konchalski spoke, the hoops world listened. At the time, Konchalski's words were a glaring and wistful portent of how times had changed.

Konchalski passed in February of 2021, following an arduous battle with prostate cancer. Legions of longtime fans and a "who is who" of the basketball world mourned his loss, with terms such as "GOAT" and "legend" and "prince" used to define Konchalski.

And while Konchalski's words proved prophetic at the time, New York now is in the process of a turnaround.