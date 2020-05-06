New York PG Shemar Latty has a solid HS resume
Leading the way, all season for St. Edmunds has been 6’0” Shemar Latty ‘20 The senior point guard was voted CHSAA A MVP, CHSAA Player of the Week twice and All-CHSAA for the third straight year in ...
