New York & Nearby Tournaments

Here are some upcoming AAU and summer youth basketball tournaments in and around New York

Rumble in the Bronx 2025 ๐Ÿ“ New York City ๐Ÿ“ June (exact dates TBD)๐Ÿ“Œ One of the nationโ€™s premier youth basketball tournaments, featuring over 250 teams from across the country.

Zero Gravity King and Queen of the Big Apple ๐Ÿ“ Westchester County, NY ๐Ÿ“ April 26โ€“27, 2025๐Ÿ“Œ A competitive event for various age groups, hosted by Zero Gravity Basketball. โ€‹

Jersey Jam Fest ๐Ÿ“ Manalapan & Neptune, NJ ๐Ÿ“ April 26โ€“27, 2025๐Ÿ“Œ A regional tournament attracting teams from the Northeast. โ€‹

War at the Shore ๐Ÿ“ Atlantic City, NJ ๐Ÿ“ May 10โ€“11, 2025๐Ÿ“Œ A popular tournament held at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

๐ŸŒŸ Major AAU National Events

AAU Basketball World Championships ๐Ÿ“ Orlando, FL (ESPN Wide World of Sports) ๐Ÿ“ July 3โ€“6, 2025 (14Uโ€“19U); July 7โ€“10, 2025 (7Uโ€“13U)๐Ÿ“Œ National-level competition for various age divisions.

AAU Vermont State Championship ๐Ÿ“ Burlington, VT ๐Ÿ“ May 3โ€“4, 2025๐Ÿ“Œ Open to boys and girls in 5thโ€“12th grades, with a minimum of 3 games guaranteed. โ€‹

NEAAU Battleground Showdown for Rings ๐Ÿ“ Springfield, MA ๐Ÿ“ May 10โ€“11, 2025๐Ÿ“Œ Features official AAU rings for winners; open to boys and girls in 3rdโ€“12th grades. โ€‹





๐Ÿ“ Additional Notable Events

Spring Jam Fest (LIVE PERIOD) ๐Ÿ“ Manheim, PA ๐Ÿ“ May 16โ€“18, 2025๐Ÿ“Œ A live-period event attracting top talent and college scouts. โ€‹

Midwest Jam Fest (LIVE PERIOD) ๐Ÿ“ Cincinnati, OH ๐Ÿ“ May 16โ€“18, 2025 ๐Ÿ“Œ Another live-period event with high-level competition.