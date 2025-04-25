New York & Nearby Tournaments

Here are some upcoming AAU and summer youth basketball tournaments in and around New York

Rumble in the Bronx 2025 📍 New York City 📅 June (exact dates TBD)📌 One of the nation’s premier youth basketball tournaments, featuring over 250 teams from across the country.

Zero Gravity King and Queen of the Big Apple 📍 Westchester County, NY 📅 April 26–27, 2025📌 A competitive event for various age groups, hosted by Zero Gravity Basketball. ​

Jersey Jam Fest 📍 Manalapan & Neptune, NJ 📅 April 26–27, 2025📌 A regional tournament attracting teams from the Northeast. ​

War at the Shore 📍 Atlantic City, NJ 📅 May 10–11, 2025📌 A popular tournament held at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

🌟 Major AAU National Events

AAU Basketball World Championships 📍 Orlando, FL (ESPN Wide World of Sports) 📅 July 3–6, 2025 (14U–19U); July 7–10, 2025 (7U–13U)📌 National-level competition for various age divisions.

AAU Vermont State Championship 📍 Burlington, VT 📅 May 3–4, 2025📌 Open to boys and girls in 5th–12th grades, with a minimum of 3 games guaranteed. ​

NEAAU Battleground Showdown for Rings 📍 Springfield, MA 📅 May 10–11, 2025📌 Features official AAU rings for winners; open to boys and girls in 3rd–12th grades. ​





📅 Additional Notable Events

Spring Jam Fest (LIVE PERIOD) 📍 Manheim, PA 📅 May 16–18, 2025📌 A live-period event attracting top talent and college scouts. ​

Midwest Jam Fest (LIVE PERIOD) 📍 Cincinnati, OH 📅 May 16–18, 2025 📌 Another live-period event with high-level competition.



