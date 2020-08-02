NYCHoops - New York Lightning Show Out in CT

With national tournaments all but squelched due to coronavirus, the New York Lightning were unable to compete this summer. This weekend, thirty of its student-athletes assembled at the Vale Sports Club in Middletown, CT for a media day event. The talented group was divided into four teams consisting of various classes. Of those players, seven players displayed the most impact. NYCHoops.net caught up with Coach Shandue McNeil to discuss the events top performers.

Ayo Sadiku

”Ayo Sadiku ‘22 was arguably the best player in the gym last night,” said McNeil. “He’s one of the best two-way wings in the country. He dominated all evening long with his relentless motor. His maturity and leadership are unmatched. The 6’6” small forward attends Our Savior Lutheran. Sadiku has offers from St. John's and Seton Hall, picking up an additional offer from Auburn.

Jaquan Saunders

6’4” Jaquan Saunders (Our Savior Lutheran ’22) and Jordan Riley (Brentwood ’21) also made strong cases as well. “Jaquan’s full game was on display.,” said McNeil . He showed his ability to facilitate and make plays for others while consistently knocking down shots. Riley, who recently committed to Georgetown, is in mid-season form. His athleticism and leadership really stood out. Sanders has offers from St. John and Seton Hall along with recent offers from Creighton and Xavier.

Mark Armstrong

6’3” point guard Mark Armstrong (St. Peter’s ’22) scored it on all three levels according to McNeil. “He has added additional strength and muscle to his frame while also increasing his athleticism.” Armstrong has picked up a flurry of offers recently from Stanford, DePaul, Ole MIss, Rutgers, Seton Hall and St. John's

Max Edwards

Another OSL player Max Edwards ‘21 made a bunch of acrobatic finishes around the rim. Coach McNeil had positive things to say about the 6’5” wing. “Max looks ready for the next level.” Edwards currently holds offers from UMass, Seton Hall, Kansas State & Hofstra.

Akil Watson