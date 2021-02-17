New York guard towers over comp
Don’t be surprised that East High’s Junior Damani Barley plays like his father Darrell Barley who is the Eagles’ head coach. Barley stands at 6’4” and is a solid guard all-around. He is also a grea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news