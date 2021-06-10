New York guard to transfer out-of-state

The St. Francis Prep Terriers of Flushing, NY have a very deep and talented roster. They were able to play well in the CHSAA NYC spring league before a tough overtime loss in the semifinals ended their run. While the core, besides their Senior captain, are mostly Juniors they got some unexpected news when 6”4 guard Jonathan Medley announced he will be moving into the class of 2023 and transferring to the Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA) which is a member of the NEPSAC.

Medley is a long, athletic guard who can consistently make shots and attack the basket. He’s great off the catch, excellent at finishing through traffic and a terrific rebounder. The former Terrier has a nice offensive skillset, a strong desire to always win and has a ton of defensive versatility, being able to guard 1-4.

This move to 2023 could be exactly what Medley needs to jump start his recruitment. He will face a national schedule, play with and against some major D1 prospects, plus an extra year of development.

Medley has been able to generate some D1 interest but nothing concrete yet and with the move to 2023 more programs should start to get involved. We expect this move to start to payoff once Medley gets on campus and continues to improve his resumé.



