New York City’s Finest Crash Jets

OCEANSIDE, NY – The Beacon 158 Tournament was up and running on Wednesday and NYCHoops.net was on hand to check out two undefeated NYC squads that we hadn’t gotten a chance to preview during recent preseason tournaments. As the game got underway it became abundantly clear who was cruising and who was in the process of crashing and burning. Undersized and young was a recipe of disaster as NYC Finest, a team with players from John Bowne HS ground and pounded the Brooklyn Jets, 54 – 36.

Paced by perimeter shooting and scoring in the paint from Daesean Green and Djibril Diallo, NYC Finest quickly took a 12 lead with 7:15 left in the first half. The Brooklyn Jets did receive some sporadic offense from Ka’ran Whitehead and Keyshaun Murry but the Finest took advantage of their poor shooting which often led to points in transition.