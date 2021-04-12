NYCHoops - New York CHSAA Spring Tournament

Some things have changed in New York. We have been informed by the CHSAA that a Spring Tournament will take place starting next week.

All the details are not finalized but here is what we have so far from the league:

· Not all CHSAA teams have opted in, each school was given the option to participate or not.

· We expect each team to play at least 4 games with the possibility of more.

· All games will be streamed on LocalLive.

All games will be played at Archbishop Stepinac HS.

· Schedules will be set in the near future. Games will begin on 4/19 and the tournament will conclude by the end of May.

· Spectators will NOT be permitted. Only team personnel, school officials and league representatives will be permitted in the gym.

· Approved and credential media will be allowed to attend.

· The hope is to include some type of playoffs which would end with a championship.

· This tournament is a sanctioned CHSAA event. Teams will wear their school uniforms and can be coached by their Varsity coach.

- Teams will be broken down into different pools for scheduling purposes. The full schedule should be out later this week.

Will share more information when available.