New SEC Offer for 2025 Guard
Few guards across the eastern seaboard and the country for that matter have ascended the rankings like New York City native Christian Jeffrey (Overtime Elite, GA ’25) has. With his offensive uniqu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news